Cebu's rising R&B artist reflects on his journey ahead of 'Concord'

In a scene where musical bedrock was built on high-decibel rock anthems and indie riffs, carving out a space for smooth, mood-laden R&B requires patience and an unshakeable sense of self. For local producer and artist Bryle Lagahit, better known by his stage name brayll, the journey hasn’t been about fitting into Cebu’s existing mold. Instead, it has been about creating a brand-new frequency altogether.

From catching vibes late at night in his room to steering his own creative movement, brayll has spent years crafting a sonic universe tailored for solitary drives and midnight overthinking. Now, with the release of his third EP, “CONCORD,” the Cebuano artist is ready to close one major chapter and open the door to something entirely his own.