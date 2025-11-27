Cebu’s slow pitch costing big projects

FACILITY construction makes up the largest share of proposed projects in Central Visayas’ P1.873-trillion investment lineup for the 2026–2027 Regional/National Investment Programming (RNIP) cycle, with at least 17 building and facility projects identified across sectors.

These include new schools, hospitals, headquarters, fire stations, jails, laboratories and training centers — making it the most common type of infrastructure project endorsed for national funding.

Cebu Province Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces sent the copy of the projects to SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, and said that Region 7 is putting forward 30 priority projects for endorsement during the RNIP presentation in Pasay City on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

“Naay 30 ka priority projects sa Region 7 nga i-endorse ni Guv sa Regional-National Investment Plan (RNIP) sa Pasay this Wednesday,” Empaces told SunStar Cebu in a separate interview on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Empaces said that the priority development proposals have been approved for inclusion in the updated Public Investment Program 2023–2028.

The list was presented during the RNIP Dialogue on Wednesday, led by Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, chairperson of the Regional Development Council (RDC) 7.

Bohol gets the bulk

The full RNIP portfolio includes 30 major proposals from Region 7, covering agriculture, environment, infrastructure, social services and feasibility studies.

He added that these fall under five sectors: Development Administration, Economic Development, Infrastructure, Social Development and Environment, all containing infrastructure components.

Empaces noted that Bohol continues to receive the bulk of the large-scale projects endorsed for national funding, with Cebu getting a relatively smaller share.

“Sa na-approve for endorsement for 2026 ug 2027, mostly of the funds kay naa gyud sa Bohol… gamay ra kaayo ang na-endorse nga dagko nga projects for Cebu,” he said.

He cited as examples the multiple fire stations and jail facilities proposed for Bohol, while Cebu has only a few major counterparts.

“For example, the construction of a fire station in Bohol, there are daghan kaayo. Even for jail. We have the construction of Bogo City Jail — that’s one under this administration,” he added.

Empaces said that for the past three years of the RDC, Bohol has consistently received 65 to 75 percent of major project approvals.

“For the past three years, roughly gyud for the three years including 2025, swerte na kaayo og maabot ta og 25 percent of the big-ticket projects. Bohol ragyud pirmi matagaan og 65 or 75 percent,” he said.

One of the reasons for this, he explained, is the slow submission of Cebu’s project proposals and feasibility studies.

“Hinay kaayo ta musubmit og budget proposal, hinay kaayo ta mag-feasibility using the process of the RDC,” he said.

Empaces added that during the last Senate hearing, national agencies were instructed to course all projects through the RDC to ensure proper vetting.

“I-course through na gyud ang all projects to the RDC to assess nganung importante man na. Every LGU (local government unit) naa nay Local Development Council nga ilang i-propose sa Provincial Development Council,” he said.

He also explained that the newly consolidated RNIP process integrates both regional and national project vetting.

“Di ba ang issue karon kay nganung di man kahibaw ning mga LGU sa mga regional line agencies? Mao nang giusa na ang process. Sauna separate, karon giusa na — that’s region to national,” he said.