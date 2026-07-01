Cebu's street poet is turning conversations into keepsake, 'letters for gentle strangers'

The rhythmic, tactile clack of a vintage typewriter isn’t a sound you expect to hear echoing through a bustling Cebu café or an independent bookshop. In an era dominated by sleek touchscreens and instant messaging, it feels almost like a deliberate glitch in the digital matrix. But for Shan Danielle Mortejo and her pen name ‘‘Agatha Beatrize,’’ that analog mechanical beat is the soundtrack of a hard-won creative awakening.

A business and marketing graduate, Danielle’s path initially seemed firmly paved toward a highly successful corporate horizon. She climbed the remote corporate ladder to become a senior marketing manager, a role that demanded constant strategy and metrics. Yet, behind the steady screen and the comfort of dollar earnings, a deep-seated burnout was quietly but persistently brewing.

‘‘There’s an unsettling feeling within me,’’ Danielle said of the turning point that altered her trajectory. ‘‘I can’t work a 9-to-5 forever for someone else. I might as well start building it now, nothing beats actually building something for yourself.’’

Stepping away from the managerial desk, she bought a vintage typewriter off Facebook Marketplace within 24 hours of seeing a video of street poets online. Armed with immense courage, she stepped entirely out of her comfort zone as a self-described introverted homebody to launch a striking public initiative: Letters for Gentle Strangers.

Fostering human connection

Setting up her typing station — most notably collaborating with independent creative sanctuaries like Lost Books — Danielle offers a rare breathing space in an increasingly digitized world. Her process is deeply collaborative and intensely empathetic; she sits with ‘‘gentle strangers,’’ listens to their life stories, and distills their raw emotions into personal, rhythmic verses.

For Danielle, the project quickly evolved past a personal creative outlet into an intentional act of social connection. ‘‘Why can’t we have that, but not necessarily just because it’s always for a love life?’’ she said, challenging the notion that organic encounters must always have romantic undertones.

‘‘Why not for the sake of just fostering human connections, and getting used to fighting social anxiety?’’

It is an exercise in extreme vulnerability, not just for her subjects, but for Danielle herself. In a world obsessed with curated online perfection and the clinical, sudden rise of artificial intelligence, her typewriter stands as a stubborn monument to human flaw.

‘‘I had to unlearn perfectionism,’’ Danielle said. ‘‘To me, it’s a mask for people who are unwilling to try and fail and be vulnerable. There’s just such an endearing charm to raw and honest vulnerability, people connect more when they see you strip off your shiny armor.’’

Even when a typo inevitably slips onto the page, her audience embraces it. She recalls a stranger telling her not to cross out or correct a mistake, reminding her that the error itself proved the art was ‘‘100 percent made by a human, not AI.’’ It is this philosophy that drives her to keep her live street poetry strictly donation-based, ensuring art remains rooted in genuine community connection rather than commercial transactions.

Unearthing the roots of a writer

To fully understand the magic behind Danielle’s street corner poetry. Long before she was a marketing strategist, Danielle was a student discovering her voice through a series of unexpected events. While she was a student, her English teachers noticed a distinct spark in her writing. They consistently nudged her toward essay contests, leading to an audition for a prestigious national writing event.

‘‘It was funny because at that time, I could honestly say that lowkey, it was like such an aura-farming moment,’’ Danielle said. After arriving late to a packed classroom with the topic already on the board, she had to dive in completely unprepared. ‘‘I didn’t even study, I just really had to raw-dog this.’’

The raw, unfiltered attempt worked beautifully. Danielle won the audition, was sent to Baguio to represent her school on a national stage, and walked away with second place. It was the first time she realized her words carried weight.

Online, she carries this identity through her artist Instagram handle, @moonlit_ponds — a name deeply rooted in personal nostalgia and comfort. Danielle grew up surrounded by ponds at home, built by her father.

A defining conversation at Lost Books

Danielle’s journey as a street poet has been defined by the profound cross-sections of Cebuano life she encounters. One of her most defining moments occurred when she crossed paths with Donald Villamero, owner of the independent bookstore Lost Books Cebu. What Danielle expected to be a brief, pleasant exchange turned into an expansive 30-minute dialogue about the local creative landscape.

According to her, Donald shared his personal frustrations regarding how the local literary scene is often overshadowed, noting how national publishers frequently default to Manila because of its established indie bookstore culture. Lost Books, he explained, was born directly out of a fierce desire to combat that frustration and provide Cebuano creatives a place to anchor themselves.

The conversation profoundly shifted Danielle’s perspective. Seeing a local business owner thrive purely on organic, community-driven connection — without even relying on paid advertising — cemented her belief that there is a massive hunger for authentic art in Cebu.

Scaling local talent

Looking ahead, Danielle isn’t just content with writing letters on street corners. Heavily influenced by her research into global art business models, she is actively planning her debut poetry book targeted for next year. Beyond her own publishing goals, she wants to use her unique blend of marketing savvy and creative passion to bridge a gap she notices in the local scene.

‘‘We have so many talents here locally, it’s just that we are not really equipped on how we can scale our talents globally,’’ she explains. Danielle hopes to eventually build a community or framework—through courses or live creative retreats—that teaches local artists how to sustainably monetize their passions.

With the shifting landscape of modern work, she views this self-reliance as the ultimate form of resilience. ‘‘Maybe there’s a sense of temporary security, but long-term, nothing beats if you actually build something for yourself. It’s just a different feeling entirely when you yourself are the brand.’’

A cry for the soul

For the dreamers and quiet creatives still hesitant to step away from the safety of a corporate routine, Danielle offers a powerful, uncompromising message. She points out that there are far too many questionable individuals gaining clout and recognition simply because they possess the willingness to act before they overthink.

‘‘It is our duty as creatives, as artists, to develop the audacity of a 4-out-of-ten white male, and just go for it. We have to be relentless in pursuing our craft,’’ Danielle said, urging local creatives to push past their paralyzing doubts.

In the end, external validation doesn’t matter. ‘‘You’re not creating for validation anyways; you’re creating because you know there’s a vast universe within you that is stubbornly aching for it to be born, and then you just happen to be the vessel, the messenger who’s going to do that.’’