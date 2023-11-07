Cebu’s street-side ramen

For ramen lovers in Cebu, Kanto Street Ramen is a game-changer. Inspired by Japanese street food, Kanto Ramen’s owners brought the concept to Cebu. While it’s a fantastic alternative to waiting in long lines at mall-based ramen shops, Kanto Street Ramen still draws a crowd. Still, it’s worth the unavoidable wait.

Kanto Street Ramen, which rolled onto the scene in March 2022, is a food experience not to miss. A neighborhood ramen that became an instant hit within a year of operation, Kanto Ramen is looking to expand their reach to different corners of Cebu.

Owners’ consultation and a unique personal touch have shaped Kanto Ramen’s top four best-selling flavors, starting with the Tonkotsu Shoyu ramen, featuring a robust soy sauce taste and Japan-sourced ingredients. If you’re a fan of hearty, thick noodles with a rich wheaty character, this option is an ideal choice. However, for those who prefer a different experience, customization is key; you can opt for wheaty and thick noodles or choose thin white, special yellow or spicy red.

Tantamen Ramen boasts a delightful blend of creaminess and subtle spiciness that’s a hit with the crowd. The bold flavors of sesame and miso paste shine through in the broth.

The presentation at Kanto Street Ramen with prices as low as P129 is a real showstopper, with soft-boiled eggs, sliced green onions and toasted sesame seeds making each bowl a visual treat.

Kanto Ramen has earned its fair share of praise from patrons. It’s not merely an attempt to mimic authentic Japanese ramen but rather a reintroduction of a familiar yet uniquely crafted ramen style. Ultimately, it’s the overall street-side experience that matters. Besides, while “Kanto” may be a region in Japan, in Filipino, the word means “street corner.”

Kanto Ramen is located on Don Jose Avila St. in Kamputhaw, Cebu City and in Pusok, Lapu Lapu City, Cebu. It opens Tuesday to Sunday, 5-9 p.m.