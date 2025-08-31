Cebu’s sugar bowl at crossroads: ‘Bitter’ harvest of the ‘sweet’ industry

From cane to corn

Sanchez is among the many farmers in northern Cebu who are at a crossroads.

Bomedco's closure, long blamed on outdated equipment and low yields, left many growers without a viable mill.

The milling plant sits at the center of northern Cebu’s sugar-producing towns which include Medellin, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Bogo City, and Tabogon.

Now, with government encouragement, these farmers consider a switch to yellow corn, which promises higher profits and a stable market.

The shift, however, brings risk. Unlike resilient cane stalks, corn is vulnerable to typhoons, raising questions about whether the change is sustainable or just a short-term gamble.

Decline of the sugar bowl

Northern Cebu’s sugar industry was built on the back of Bomedco, founded in 1928. At its peak in the early 2010s, the mill processed enough cane to produce 600,000 bags of 50-kilo raw sugar a year -- this fueled the local economy.

However, over the last decade, Bomedco's output dwindled. By 2021, production had plummeted to just 80,000 bags.

Alfonso “Al” Lim, president of the Bogo-Medellin Sugarcane Planters Association Inc., said the mill’s outdated machinery produced low yields, which forced many farmers to ship cane to Negros mills like Lopez Sugar Corp. and Sagay Central Inc. Those mills extracted nearly 50 percent more sugar per ton.

Shipping, according to Sanchez, cost at least P9,000 per 10-wheeler truck carrying 30 metric tons of cane. This excludes expenses on harvesting and hauling labor. Farmers had to ship at least 30 metric tons of cane to earn a profit.

In 2023, Bomedco suspended operations, citing a lack of cane delivery.

However, farmers argued the real issue was inefficiency. The closure left 2,800 hectares of Medellin’s 4,450 hectares of cane land idle.

An alternative mill in Danao City has been idle since 2014, despite new owners’ promises of reopening it.

Small farmers, who make up 40 percent of Medellin’s sugar industry, cannot afford the added costs of hauling to Negros.

Lim said another problem was the declining membership in local associations and conversion of agricultural lots to residential, said Lim.

From 2010 to 2015, Medellin’s cane production averaged 400,000 tons or 600,000 bags. By 2024, output dropped to 80,000 tons or 130,000 bags.

Sugar is a basic commodity. It is a main ingredient in the food industry.

The case for corn

To address the decline, the Cebu Provincial Government and the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA 7) launched the “Sugbo Maisan” program in 2022, which promotes yellow corn as an alternative crop for small-scale sugarcane farmers.

Strong demand: Yellow corn is a key ingredient in animal feed. Cebu houses feed manufacturers like General Milling Inc., Universal Feed Mill, and San Miguel Foods Corp., ensuring a stable market.

Government support: The Capitol provided planters, dryers, and soft loans. It guaranteed a purchase price of P15 per kilo for wet corn, which is nearly double the market rate. A P5.9-million corn-drying facility is set to open in Medellin in September.