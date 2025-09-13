Cebu’s young voices rise for women’s rights

OVER a hundred young people from various universities across Cebu gathered in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Sept. 6, 2025, for a meaningful dialogue on women’s health, empowerment and gender equality — leaving the forum inspired, informed and more aware of the social realities women face today. The event, titled “Listen to Her: A Forum on Women’s Health,” brought together advocates, government officials and student leaders to discuss pressing issues affecting women and the youth in the country.

The forum featured speakers from the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality. Among them were Sen. Risa Hontiveros; Alan Esponga; Kisha Maureen Anadia, chairperson of the Youth Claim of University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu; Calamba Barangay Captain Ester Goncha; and Devhora Sandiego, secretary general of Gihay Initiative. Students from various institutions — including the University of the Visayas (UV), University of San Jose-Recoletos, Cebu Normal University, University of San Carlos, Cebu Technological University and others — were also in attendance to engage with the forum’s topics.

Some speakers gave short but impactful talks on issues the country continues to face. One talk focused on the menstrual cycle, highlighting the importance of understanding one’s body. The speaker ended with a resonant message: “Gugma sa lawas, gugma sa kaugalingon” a reminder of how caring for one’s body is a powerful form of self-love and empowerment.

Another speaker from Youth Claim of UP Cebu emphasized the importance of reproductive health education, calling it a vital life skill. She tackled issues such as early pregnancy, respect and consent, safety and violence against women and children. Her talk struck a chord with many young attendees, helping deepen their understanding of these often overlooked but critical topics.

“As a communication student, being able to participate in this kind of forum is such an honor,” said Nino Kyle Hermogenes, a BA Communication student from UV. He shared how the speakers brought not only trending but also deeply relevant issues to light, giving him valuable insights both as a student and as a concerned citizen.

The youth of Barangay Calamba also showcased their creativity and awareness through a short role play that illustrated social issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, early pregnancy, sexual and child abuse, bullying and women’s rights. The performance offered a powerful way of engaging the audience and sparking conversations across all age groups.

In her keynote speech, Senator Hontiveros urged the audience, “Patuloy nating habulin ang hustisya,” as she addressed emerging concerns, including cybersexual crimes and flood control. She also emphasized the need to be informed, responsible and critical — especially when consuming information online — to fight disinformation and stay engaged with current events.

The forum served as a powerful reminder that being a woman in today’s world requires courage, strength and self-acceptance. Through the diverse range of topics discussed, students and community members walked away with deeper knowledge, stronger convictions and a renewed sense of responsibility to advocate for a safer and more equitable society.

Aryan Oryat / University of the Visayas / Junior Journo