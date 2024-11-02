Cebu’s youngest coin, banknote collector

For some, a coin is just a piece of currency — something exchanged, spent and often forgotten. But to a collector, that same coin holds far more value than its face suggests. It carries the weight of history, a reflection of the people, events and cultures that shaped it. What seems ordinary now could one day be a rare artifact that future generations will seek out, cherish and preserve, telling stories of a time long past.

This is precisely what nine-year-old Vito Vicente Garcia from Cebu understands so well. To him, each coin and paper bill is more than just money — they are miniature time capsules. With over 40 coins and bills in his collection, Vito is captivated by the idea that these pieces will one day be part of someone else’s collection, carrying with them tales of their era, waiting to be rediscovered and appreciated by those who come after.

Start of collecting

When Vito was just two years old, his Tita gave him a two US dollar bill. “I didn’t really remember the feeling of receiving it since I was so young, but I would later learn more about this hobby as I grew up,” he said.

By the time he was eight, Vito’s love for collecting truly blossomed thanks to a banknote that sparked his interest.

“My Tito Christian gave me a Vietnamese dong. I was tired of seeing regular Filipino currency and wanted to explore others I had never seen before,” he recalled. That note became the cornerstone of his growing collection, inspiring him to dive deeper into the fascinating world of foreign money.

What started as a simple curiosity has grown into a vast assortment of coins and banknotes from around the world, making Vito one of the youngest collectors in Cebu — and perhaps the country. While most children his age are busy with toys or video games, Vito is deeply engrossed in his pursuit of rare and unique currency.

World of currency

Vito’s collection is far from ordinary. Organized meticulously, he owns four albums filled with bills and a few special pieces that are kept separately due to their size.

“I have two wallets for the coins and four colored albums — green, blue, pink and a leather one for my bills. I even have one bank note that’s too big for the albums, so I keep it aside,” he said.

His enthusiasm for growing his collection is unstoppable. “In a month, I get around 10 to 15 new banknotes,” Vito shared, clearly excited about his ever-expanding archive of international currency. His favorite part? Seeing the designs from different countries. “It’s cool because you get to see what money looks like elsewhere, and some designs are really rare.”

Rarest, most treasured pieces

Among the countless coins and bills in his collection, Vito’s most prized possession is an ancient coin. “This coin is from ancient Rome. When I found it, I was shocked. I didn’t even remember how I got it!” he said, marveling at the artifact’s history.

Another standout is a US Indian Head penny from 1897. “It has an Indian on it, and it’s from almost four years before the 1900s,” he explained. According to JM Bullion, an online retailer specializing in precious metals like gold and silver, Indian Head pennies were integral to monetary exchange throughout much of the 19th and early 20th centuries. As a result, many collectors aspire to complete their collections of these historic coins.

Among his treasures, Vito has a 100,000 Indonesian banknote, which he remembers as his first major denomination. “I was so amazed when I got this one,” he said, his eyes sparkling with excitement. Then, he went on to find an even larger Turkish banknote worth 500,000. “Now this is my biggest amount in the folder!” he said.

The story behind each coin or note is what fascinates him the most — whether it’s a commemorative coin from the Philippines, marking the arrival of Americans, or a peso bill from World War II that survived a mass burning. “Before it was circulated, they burnt a lot of these bills during the war, but this one survived,” Vito said, referring to the scorched bill with awe.

More than a hobby

Vito doesn’t just collect money, he also enjoys collecting “One Piece” memorabilia with the same passion. “My ‘One Piece’ collection is just as valuable to me as my money collection,” he said with a smile, showing that for him, collecting is about personal meaning rather than just monetary value.

In fact, Vito’s favorite childhood memory is beautifully intertwined with his collection. “One time, I lost a tooth and put it under my pillow. The next morning, I woke up to find a dollar bill from the tooth fairy!” he recalled, laughter sparkling in his eyes.

His collection not only holds historical and global significance but also captures the pure joy of childhood. After all, Vito is just a nine-year-old boy, experiencing the magic of both coins and treasured memories.

Future of a young collector

Vito isn’t just content with the collection he has; he already has his sights set on the future. One of his dreams is to acquire a Canadian or Swiss banknote. “The designs are really cool, and I don’t have them yet,” he said, setting goals for himself like any serious collector.

But while he’s eager to add more rare finds to his collection, Vito is very protective of his pieces. Though he allows people to hold and touch them, everything is carefully placed in protective plastic and stored securely in albums, which are then put into a bag. “They’re all valuable to me, either because someone gave them to me or because of their history,” he explained.

Vito knows that his hobby is unusual for a child his age. “Of course, it’s not normal for other kids to collect money like this,” he admitted. “But I don’t mind. I feel okay about it. I started young, and it’s different from what most kids do.” And while he doesn’t plan on selling his collection anytime soon — despite receiving offers as high as P1 million for the entirety of his collection — he’s in it for the long haul.

“I’m fascinated by the designs and the history behind each piece. I don’t plan to let them go,” he said. For Vito, it’s not about the value they may hold in the future, but the stories they tell and the joy they bring him today.

Vito is an explorer in his own right, hoping to discover everything the world has to offer. Each coin and bill he collects is a piece of history, and he has this amazing way of talking about it that makes him sound way older than his years. His curiosity about the world outside his hometown makes him not just the youngest collector around, but also a mini historian that any parent would be proud to see their child grow into.