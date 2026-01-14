CEC blasts CIT-U; Ateneo, SCSC notch wins

DEFENDING champion Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Baby Dragons kept their momentum going as they dominated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats, 83-53, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 12-under basketball tournament at the USC main gym on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.

The win allowed the Baby Dragons to remain on top of the team standings with a 3-0 record.

Although the Baby Dragons of coach Mark Anthony Tallo had a sluggish start, they pulled away from the Baby Wildcats in the second half and posted a 16-point 31-15 lead.

They further widened the gap to 38 points, 67-29, on the way to securing another impressive victory.

Perseus Kallyx Berame led the Dragons with 16 points, while Francis Jeevan Macalisang added 13. Shariff Jhalil Samad and Kein Jazer Ricafort each chipped in 10 points.

For CIT-U, Reignlier France Naraja and Kentrick Khor scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, as the Baby Wildcats fell to 1-2.

In the first game, the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors routed the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 53-31.

Nicolai Cabañero, younger brother of UAAP scoring champion Nicael Cabañero, exploded for 21 points, with 13 coming in the first half, to propel the Baby Warriors to their second win in three games.

The Jaguar Cubs, now 1-2, were led by Kendhrik Abia and Liam Joyohoy, who combined for 15 points.

In the main game, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles mauled the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 67-40.

The Magis Eagles improved their record to 2-1, while DBTC remained winless in three games. / JBM