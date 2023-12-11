CEC captures Cesafi Under-12 hoops title

THE Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons walloped the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 58-34, to claim the championship in the Under-12 division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The finals win was a fitting end for CEC’s campaign in the Under-12 division. The team finished the tournament without a single loss in nine outings. The championship is the school’s second in the league since the high school squad won it all in 2010.

Jayeon Barriga led the way for CEC with 15 points, while Rhym Avila added 12 markers.

CEC was up by just four, 18-14, after the first but picked its level of intensity in the second, outscoring USJ-R, 25-6, to take a 43-20 lead at halftime. The team did not look back after that torrid stretch, cruising to the title victory.

In other games, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors nipped the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers, 59-57, to claim third-place honors in the collegiate division.

James Gica led USC with 15 points, while Bryle Puntual had 12 markers.

In the high school division, the USJ-R Jaguars edged the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, 64-62, to finish the tournament in third place.

Kyle Rueda had 14 points to lead USJ-R in scoring, while Alcher Obra and JV Oringo put up 12 points apiece.