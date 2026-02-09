CEC captures grand slam in Cesafi 12-under

THE Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons have clinched the grand slam in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 12-under basketball tournament after defeating the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats, 88-42, in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Francis Jeevan Macalisang, who scored 13 points, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the six-team competition.

Under coach Mark Anthony Tallo, the CEC quickly pulled away with a big rally, building a 50-29 lead by the end of the first half.

Aside from their grand slam title, the Dragons have also made history with the longest winning streak in their division. Since the division was launched in 2023, CEC has not suffered a single defeat.

Joining Macalisang in the Mythical Five are Kirby Collado (Ateneo), Nicolai Cabanero (USC), Kent Thor (CIT-U), and Sheriff Samad (CEC). (JBM)