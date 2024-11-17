CEC devastates USPF

THE Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons showed no mercy in routing the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 58-35, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) boys’ basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

The win improved the Dragons’ record to 7-3. They will face the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters in a knockout match on Nov. 26 for the fourth and last semifinal seat.

The Baby Webmasters, who suffered their third loss (59-68) at the hands of Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles last Saturday, also hold a 7-3 card.

“We are working on our defense against UC. We’re preparing hard for this, like we did when we played against USJ-R,” said CEC assistant coach Rodmark del Rosario.

Mark Justine Parilla led CEC with 12 points and eight rebounds and was named best player of the game.

After trailing by five in the opening quarter, the Dragons began taking full control of the game midway of the second canto and posted their biggest lead of 29 points at 58-29.

Earlier, the Cebu Institute of Technology - University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats devastated the Don Bosco Technology College (DBTC) Greywolves, 79-42.

Though already out of contention with a 6-4 record, CIT-U has shown that it is not an easy team to beat. / JBM