CEC Dragons crush Baby Warriors, secure top seed and twice-to-beat edge

DEFENDING champion Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons flexed their dominance after demolishing the Cebu Schools of San Carlos (CSC) Baby Warriors, 73–31, to close the elimination round of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 12-Under tournament on a high note at the University of the Visayas (UV) gym along Sanciangko Street, Cebu City last Sunday, January 25, 2026.

With the emphatic victory, CEC finished the eliminations unbeaten at 5–0, clinching the top spot in the team standings and earning a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

The Dragons will once again face the Baby Warriors, who ended the eliminations with a 2–3 record, in the semifinals playoff scheduled on a later date.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eaglets will battle Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats in the other semifinal pairing.

The Eaglets and the Baby Wildcats both finished with identical 4–1 records, but the Eaglets claimed the No. 2 seed and the twice-to-beat incentive by virtue of the head-to-head (team-that-beat-the-other) rule. (JBM)