CEC stuns UV, keeps its semis hope alive

CEBU. The CEC Dragons took a photo opportunity after taking a hairline win, 42-39, over the UV Baby Lancers in the Cesafi 15-Under basketball at the Cebu Coliseum, Thursday, January 29, 2026.Photo by Jun Migallen
THE Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons kept its hopes for the semifinals round when they stunned defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 42-39, in the penultimate day of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) 15-Under basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum, Thursday, January 29, 2026.

With the win, the Dragons of coach Mark Anthony Tallo rose to a 5-2 card. They are now in a must-win situation against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers (5-2) on Saturday as the elimination phase ends. (JBM)

