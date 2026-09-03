Cecaba All Stars stay unbeaten

THE Cebu Eastern College Alumni Basketball Association (Cecaba) All Stars remained undefeated, while the Wednesday Club pulled off a thrilling one-point victory in the 1st Edgar Cokaliong Memorial Cup on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, at the Don Edgar Stadium of Cokaliong Tower.

The Cecaba All Stars cruised to a dominant 100-69 win over Toyota Mandaue North in the main game of the twinbill to improve to 2-0 and take the solo lead in the four-team tournament, sponsored by Shell Pilipinas Corporation.

Wednesday Club, meanwhile, escaped with a 93-92 victory over the Monday Hoopers in the opening game to even its record at 1-1.

Toyota Mandaue also dropped to 1-1, while Monday Hoopers remained winless at 0-2.

Mark Eugene Bukiron led the Cecaba All Stars with 21 points, while Chester Cokaliong added 17 and Karl Tiu chipped in 14.

Harold James Tan finished with 12 points, while Richard Yu and BJ Zosa scored 10 apiece as the All Stars dominated from the opening quarter.

The Cecaba All Stars raced to a 23-13 lead after the first quarter and stretched the advantage to 52-29 at halftime. They continued their domination in the second half, leading 80-50 entering the final period before completing the 31-point rout.

James Lan paced Toyota Mandaue with 17 points, followed by JP Batac with 14 and Jason Estremos with 11.

In the first game, Wednesday Club survived a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Monday Hoopers to escape with the narrow victory.

Alvin Bustos led Wednesday Club with 28 points, while Jonel Camboanga added 20 and Reil Young contributed 18.

Wednesday Club trailed 15-23 in the first quarter but recovered to take a 47-42 halftime lead. It widened the gap to 73-63 after three quarters before barely holding off the Monday Hoopers down the stretch.

Oliver Yguinto scored a game-high 30 points for the Monday Hoopers, while Nario Salibay added 25 in the losing effort. Jamel Eriso chipped in 13 points and Mark Apa had 10. / PR