Cecaba draws first blood in finals

THE Cebu Eastern College Alumni Basketball Association (Cecaba) All-Stars moved within a win of the championship after routing Toyota Mandaue, 112-77, in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals of the 1st Edgar Cokaliong Memorial Cup on Tuesday night, Oct. 6, 2026, at the Don Edgar Stadium of Cokaliong Tower.

The Cecaba All-Stars broke away early, taking a 31-18 lead after the opening quarter before stretching the advantage to 62-39 at halftime.

Toyota Mandaue failed to mount a comeback as Cecaba continued to pull away, leading 83-60 after three quarters before completing the 35-point victory.

BJ Zosa and Paul Martin Gabatan led the All-Stars with 21 points apiece, while Chester Cokaliong added 15 and Mark Eugene Bukiron 14. Dean Dy Teves chipped in 12 points, with Harold James Tan scoring seven.

Toyota Mandaue drew a game-high 27 points from JP Batac, while James Lan scored 14 and Marlon Lao 10. Estremos and Espinosa added eight points apiece.

The Cecaba All-Stars only need one more victory to claim the inaugural title of the tournament, sponsored by Shell Pilipinas Corp. and held to honor the late patriarch of the Cokaliong shipping family.

In the knockout game for third place earlier, the Monday Hoopers edged Wednesday Club, 100-99, in a thriller.

Monday Hoopers trailed 71-69 entering the final quarter but outscored Wednesday Club, 31-28, in the fourth to secure the one-point victory.

Oliver Yguinto and Raj Advani led Monday Hoopers with 23 points each, while Nario Salibay added 21 and Loling Abella had 12.

Jonel Camboanga paced Wednesday Club with 22 points. Michael Viliran added 18, Alvin Bustos scored 17, Reil Young had 15, and Eboy Tabz tallied 13, while Cyfandel Amora contributed 10.

Monday Hoopers led 29-19 after the first quarter and held a slim 47-45 advantage at halftime before Wednesday Club took a 71-69 lead after three periods.

How they fared:

For third place

Monday Hoopers (100) - Yguinto 23, Advani 23, Salibay 21, Abella 12, Eriso 7, Dizon 7, Mata 6.

Wednesday Club (99) - Camboanga 22, Viliran 18, Bustos 17, Young 15, Eboy Tabz 13, Amora 10, Tero 2, Stella 2.

Quarterscores: 29-19, 47-45, 69-71, 100-99.

Game 1, Finals

Cecaba All-Stars (112) - Zosa 21, Gabatan 21, Cokaliong 15, Bukiron 14, Dy Teves 12, Tan 7, JJ Yu 6, R. Yu 4, Tiu 4, Bauya 2, Magno 2, Chan 2.

Toyota Mandaue (77) - Batac 27, Lan 14, Lao 10, Estremos 8, Espinosa 8, Negros 6, Soco 4

Quarterscores: 31-18, 62-39, 83-60, 112-77. / PR