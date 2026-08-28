Cecaba, Toyota prevail

THE Cebu Eastern College Alumni Basketball Association (Cecaba) All Stars and Toyota Mandaue North posted contrasting victories at the start of the 1st Edgar Cokaliong Memorial Cup on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, at the Don Edgar Stadium of Cokaliong Tower.

The Cecaba All Stars obliterated the Monday Hoopers, 112-97, in the first game of a doubleheader, while Toyota Mandaue North escaped the Wednesday Club, 73-71, in the nightcap.

Chester Cokaliong and Mark Eugene Bukiron led Cecaba’s attack with 30 and 32 points, respectively, as the team pulled away after taking a 58-49 halftime advantage.

BJ Zosa added 17 points, while Joseph James Yu chipped in nine as the All Stars maintained control in the second half and built an 88-73 lead entering the final quarter.

Nario Salibay paced the Monday Hoopers with 21 points, followed by Mark Apa with 19 and Loling Abella with 14. Raj Advani added 11, while Oliver Yguinto, Roi Mata, and Kyle Dizon scored 10 points apiece.

In the second game, Toyota Mandaue North survived a late rally by Wednesday Club to come away with the narrow two-point victory.

JP Batac starred for Toyota with 24 points, while Ken Estenzo added 11 and Jaymar Gapo contributed 10. Dionesio Espinosa finished with eight points and Rodney Co added seven.

Alvin Bustos led Wednesday Club with 20 points, while Jonel Camboanga backed him up with 18. Reil Young added nine and Michael Viliran scored eight, but their efforts fell just short as Toyota Mandaue North held on.

The tournament, sponsored by Shell Pilipinas Corp., follows a double round-robin elimination format, with the top two teams earning a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

The battle for third place will be decided in a single game, while the championship will be contested in a best-of-three series.

How they fared:

Cecaba 112 - Bukiron 32, Cokaliong 30, Zosa 17, JJ Yu 9, De Teves 8, Gabatan 7, Tan 4, R. Yu 2, Magno 2, Bauya 1.

Monday Hoopers 97 - Salibay 21, Apa 19, Abella 14, Advani 11, Yguinto 10, Mata 10, Dizon 10, Eriso 2.

Quarters: 31-25, 58-49, 88-73, 112-97.

Second game

Toyota 73 - Batac 24, Estenzo 11, Gapo 10, Espinosa 8, Co 7, Soco 6, Esremos 4,

Lao 3.

Wednesday Club 71 - Bustos 20, Camboanga 18, Young 9, Viliran 8, Tabz 7, Stella 4, Ceballos 3, Amora 2.

Quarters: 21-13, 42-32, 62-52, 73-71. / PR