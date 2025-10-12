Cejas, Un rule Run for Hope

SHANE Steven Cejas of Spectrum Runners Club and triathlete Casey Robyn Un ruled the 12-kilometer race of the Continental Fun Run Run for Hope at the Cebu Business Park on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Cejas crossed the finish line in 44 minutes and 50 seconds to win the men’s diadem, while Un clocked in 1 hour, 6 minutes and 20 seconds to grab the women’s crown.

Jewin Ochea and Emmanuel Aaron Plaza timed in 48:02 and 50:01 to finish as runners-up in the men’s 12K, while Ella Jean Salinas and Rubie Marie Casul logged in at 1:07:25 and 1:07:35 to round out the top 3 on the distaff side.

In the 6K division, Joenel Icoy won the men’s race in 21:47, he was followed by Kyle Comendador in 21:59 and Glenn Renan Arias

in 23:52.

Claiza Mae Hamora topped the women’s side in 27:51. Analyn Vargas and Ainna Mae Kosuge finished second and third, respectively.

The top 3 in the men’s 3K were Christian Emmanuel Cadili (10:52), Kian Kosuge (12:35) and Aikhee Kharlson Rosaig (15:05), while in the women’s side were Glenda Tañeza (19:41), Jelaine Jugalbot (22:55) and Maria Geneva Villanueva (23:28).

Meanwhile, Mendoza Family (25:50) won the 3K Family division and Sai Hariharan Venkataclam (1:04:03) topped the PWD 6K race. / RSC