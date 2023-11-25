Cele topnotcher to advocate housing for poor families

IT BEGAN with a dream of building houses and massive infrastructure; now, with her recent feat, Analiza Mabini, 22, has opened doors of opportunity to turn that dream into reality.

Mabini, now a newly registered civil engineer, ranked fifth among the 10 topnotchers of the November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination (CELE), after garnering a passing rate of 91.50 percent.

She was among the two topnotchers from the universities in the Visayas region. As a civil engineer, she aims to advocate for affordable housing programs for underprivileged families.

Mabini, a native of Palompon, Leyte, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with a specialization in Structural Engineering last May from the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

Even with her wits and credentials, she admitted that there were times during the licensure examination when she had a hard time answering mathematical questions.

She even cried on the first night of the examination.

However, she placed her faith in the Lord that she would pass the board examination, with her family as her inspiration.

She recognized her father, an electrician, and her mother, a housewife, for their hard work in supporting her financially and emotionally.

Mabini said being an academic scholar pushed her to study diligently in her undergraduate years to maintain high grades and enjoy a full scholarship, lessening her parents’ financial burden.

As a professional, Mabini plans to work on firms and projects that practice “Green Building” as she believes in protecting the environment.

She advised aspiring engineers to allocate time for studying and practicing math equations consistently.

For those preparing for their own licensure exams, her suggestion was not to underestimate the significance of getting eight hours of sleep daily, as it enables the body to restore essential functions.

“Study hard, aim high, believe in yourself and it’s (okay) to cry because that will make you more resilient and look for a source of inspiration like your family and friends and the most important is to ask for guidance and wisdom from God,” Mabini said.

Engineer Elvira Sales, chairman of the Civil Engineering Department of the School of Engineering of USJ-R, said they were already expecting Mabini to excel in the licensure examination given her academic prowess and an IQ of more than a 100.

She added that Mabini will be a living inspiration for other engineering students to persevere.

Mabini is the first CELE topnotcher the university has produced since 2019.

With her achievements, Rev. Fr. Jose Alden Alipin, OAR, the vice president for Academics and Research, said Mabini would receive P75,000 in cash incentives and a brand-new laptop from the university.