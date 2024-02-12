‘Celebrate & Create’: Tanqueray’s Sinulog symphony of art and taste

Tanqueray Philippines took over the Queen City of the South with an unforgettable “Celebrate & Create” event at the Verified Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Jan. 20, 2024.

Hues and Tones PH, founded and run by Fresha Belara and Samantha Young, known for their expertise in live-painting events and the creation of stunning watercolor portraits, added an extra layer of creativity to the festivities. Guests immersed themselves in the Sinulog vibe, channeling their artistic inclinations while sipping on Tanqueray Gin and Tonic and adorning tote bags with personalized designs under the guidance of the skilled artists.