‘Celebrate & Create’: Tanqueray’s Sinulog symphony of art and taste

Tanqueray Philippines took over the Queen City of the South with an unforgettable “Celebrate & Create” event at the Verified Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Jan. 20, 2024.
Hues and Tones PH, founded and run by Fresha Belara and Samantha Young, known for their expertise in live-painting events and the creation of stunning watercolor portraits, added an extra layer of creativity to the festivities. Guests immersed themselves in the Sinulog vibe, channeling their artistic inclinations while sipping on Tanqueray Gin and Tonic and adorning tote bags with personalized designs under the guidance of the skilled artists.
The evening also featured Alyssa Lorenzo, acclaimed as the World-Class Bartender of 2023 and the head mixologist at Xi by Café Guilt. Notably, Aly is the first Filipina from the local Diageo World Class to represent the Philippines on the global stage of the prestigious World Class competition for bartenders.
A highlight of the event was Aly’s Bartender Masterclass, where she showcased her ingenuity by presenting the “Kalipay” cocktail, a Sinulog-inspired concoction blending carbonated unripe mangoes, cinnamon, and guava puree, masterfully enhanced with the distinctive touch of Tanqueray Gin.
As the celebration continued, attendees were reminded to live life magnificently with Tanqueray while adhering to the principles of responsible drinking.