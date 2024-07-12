Celebrate 'Embrace your geekness day,' 3 groups to check out in Cebu

In Cebu City, there’s no shortage of places for geeks to unite and revel in their passions. “Embrace Your Geekness Day” on July 13, 2024, offers the perfect opportunity to celebrate the hobbies and fandoms that make people unique.

Here are three groups in Cebu City where geeks can share their interests and immerse themselves in a world of fun and camaraderie.

Cebu Sabersturm Academy

The force is strong in Cebu, thanks to Cebu Sabersturm Academy, where you can unleash your inner Jedi — or Sith. Founded in 2017, the academy uses sword fighting as a sports alternative to improve health.

This blend, called the “Sabersturm System,” is defined as “a striking-weapon-based mixed martial arts discipline and sport [that uses] duel-grade lightsabers.” Developed for recreational body conditioning and organized sport dueling, the system combines Historical European Martial Arts and single-stick Filipino Martial Arts.

Cebu Sabersturm Academy holds small-group outdoor training sessions. These sessions are free and participants are encouraged to bring their own saber or stick. Each session, lasting two to three hours, starts with a warm-up of stretching and cardio exercises, followed by a review of offensive and defensive stances and strikes. The highlight is the lightsaber duels, where members challenge each other in safe, fun and eye-catching duels with aircraft-grade aluminum hilts and polycarbonate blades.

Cebu Pokémon Go Community

The Pokemon Go Team Cebu Community has been established since the game’s inception in 2016. Currently, there are more than 100 Level 40 and up #TeamCebu trainers and counting.

“The game requires going out to explore while playing the game. As one of the newly inducted Pokemon Go Ambassadors for Cebu, our task is to create a healthy and safe environment for players who share the same love and passion for Pokemon,” said John Earl de Juan.

The Pokemon Go Team Cebu community conducts regular raid sessions where players can catch, raid, trade, battle and level up in the game together. The group continues to encourage new players to join and are calling for those who are new to the game or new in the city to join Pokemon Go Team Cebu through its Facebook Page.

Slogos Nights

In October 2012, Slogos Night was born. It was a weekly event that answered the need for a fun night with friends without burning a hole through one’s pockets. Slogos Night started in a cafe and aimed to provide people with a unique and fun experience through a game of trivia.

Slogos is a combination of the words “slogans” and “logos,” which are staple categories during the trivia. Eventually, more topics were added to the mix, like visual quizzes and audio rounds.

As the game is free and open to everyone, Slogos Night has transformed from a competition into a community that shares the same love for trivia. Cebuanos can join Slogos Night at various venues throughout the week, with events taking place on multiple days. Each week features different locations, ensuring there’s always an opportunity to participate and enjoy the trivia fun.

Prizes vary during every event. Slogos Night winners sometimes take home F&B vouchers or gift certificates.