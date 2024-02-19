Celebrate ‘National Love Your Pet Day’ by supporting these heroic NGOs

Hope for Strays Cebu is all about giving strays a second chance. This group tirelessly promotes adoption and rescue services for homeless animals. The group members are not just rescuers; they’re advocates, educators and matchmakers, finding the perfect families for these deserving fur babies. Their message is clear: every stray deserves love, care and a place to call home.

FAQs

Adopting a pet from these organizations is a fantastic start. But if that’s not feasible, donating, volunteering or even spreading the word about these NGOs can make a huge difference. Remember, every little bit helps. Here are some frequently asked questions with tips!

1. “Can I volunteer at these NGOs if I’m not in Cebu?” - Absolutely! Remote support through fundraising or awareness campaigns is always welcome.

2. “Are donations to these organizations tax-deductible?” - It depends on your location and the NGO’s status. Check with them directly for specifics.

3. “How do I start the adoption process?” - Visit their websites or contact them directly. They’ll guide you through every step!

Island Rescue Organization, Mayari Animal Rescue Organization and Hope for Strays Cebu are doing phenomenal work but they can’t do it alone. They need our support. This National Love Your Pet Day, let’s not forget about the countless animals waiting for their chance at love and happiness.