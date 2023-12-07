Celebrate the spirit of Christmas at Deck Xero's Christmas Bazaar

Indulge your senses with a feast for the palate as the Christmas Bazaar features a diverse selection of food exhibitors offering mouthwatering treats and culinary delights. There's surely something to satisfy every craving.

For those in search of the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones, our arts and crafts, clothing, and accessories exhibitors will showcase a wide array of unique and handcrafted items. This is the ideal opportunity to find one-of-a-kind presents that reflect the warmth and thoughtfulness of the season.

But the festivities don't end there! Join us for a day filled with exciting activities:

* Yoga Sessions: Unwind and rejuvenate with special yoga sessions Charmaine Carabio.

* Coffee Brewing Workshops: Learn the art of brewing the perfect cup of coffee with our baristas.

* Book Reading Corner: Cozy up with a good book in our reading corner, surrounded by the festive atmosphere.

* Live Band Performance: Immerse yourself in the holiday cheer with live music that will uplift your spirits.

Deck Xero's Christmas Bazaar is not just an event; it's an experience designed to bring the community together in the true spirit of Christmas. Create lasting memories, discover unique treasures, and enjoy a day filled with joy, laughter, and love.

For more information, please contact the DeckXero Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/deckxero or email deckxero@gmail.com. (PR)