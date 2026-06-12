Celebrating 128th Independence Day

ON JUNE 12, 2026, the streets of Cebu City came alive as Cebuanos marked the 128th Philippine Independence Day through parades, cultural activities, and public gatherings that reflected both celebration and reflection.
Leading the day’s events was the civic-military parade organized by the Cebu City Government, together with National Government agencies and private sector groups. The parade began at Plaza Sugbo and made its way toward Plaza Independencia, with marching bands, uniformed personnel, students, and civic organizations carrying Philippine flags through the city streets. Spectators gathered along the route, filling the atmosphere with patriotic spirit as participants honored the nation’s freedom.
Elsewhere in the city, progressive organizations, multisectoral groups, and vendors from the historic Carbon Market gathered at Freedom Park for the “HINDIPENDENCE Day: People’s Parade and Cultural Protest.” Participants first formed a human chain under the Save Carbon Movement to oppose the privatization of the Carbon People’s Market and to defend the livelihoods of local vendors.
The protest march later moved through Leon Kilat Street, passing the University of San Jose-Recoletos, E-Mall, and Jones Avenue before ending at Metro Colon. Cultural performances, banners, and solidarity actions highlighted concerns over poverty, rising prices, landlessness, and social issues affecting ordinary Filipinos.
Despite their different messages and activities, both gatherings reflected the ways Filipinos commemorate Independence Day—through the celebration of freedom, remembrance of history, and continuing calls for change. / Juan Carlo de Vela