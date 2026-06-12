Celebrating 128th Independence Day

ON JUNE 12, 2026, the streets of Cebu City came alive as Cebuanos marked the 128th Philippine Independence Day through parades, cultural activities, and public gatherings that reflected both celebration and reflection.

Leading the day’s events was the civic-military parade organized by the Cebu City Government, together with National Government agencies and private sector groups. The parade began at Plaza Sugbo and made its way toward Plaza Independencia, with marching bands, uniformed personnel, students, and civic organizations carrying Philippine flags through the city streets. Spectators gathered along the route, filling the atmosphere with patriotic spirit as participants honored the nation’s freedom.