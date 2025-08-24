Celebrating 3 years of flavor, fun

In the Queen City of the South — where flavors collide and good times never miss — Badboys Wingz recently marked its third anniversary, a milestone defined not only by its award-winning wings and pizzas but also by the vibrant community it has built.

From Aug. 13 to 16, 2025, the venue turned into a hub of excitement, camaraderie and culinary adventure.

The festivities opened with Slogos Night, a battle of wits that had teams such as Jet3 Holiday, Lolz and Bery Berry Latina vying for bragging rights. Clever humor mixed with delicious food, filling the night with laughter and friendly rivalry.

Aug. 14 heated up with the Spicy Chicken Wings Challenge, which tested poker face, speed and endurance. Beer pong matches with cash prizes and gift cards added to the energy, encouraging guests to join the fun.

The next evening spotlighted local talent with the Mic Anniversary Competition, where performers brought their A-game for significant prizes and the crowd’s applause.

The celebration closed on Aug. 16 with Unplugged Saturday, a relaxing night of live music featuring Lumad. Guests sipped on Buy 1 Take 1 beer while enjoying classic hits, winding down after a week of festivities.

With its blend of food, music and games, Badboys Wingz made its third anniversary a memorable one, cementing its place as a go-to destination for flavor and fun in Cebu.