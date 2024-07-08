Celebrating a legacy: Maria Lydia de Vega, her Palarong Pambansa roots

Rise to stardom

After her discovery at the Palarong Pambansa, De Vega’s career skyrocketed. She went on to represent the Philippines in various international competitions, earning accolades and breaking records. De Vega’s most notable achievements include her gold medal victories in the 100 meters at the Asian Games in New Delhi (1982) and Seoul (1986). She also bagged numerous medals in the Southeast Asian Games and Asian Athletics Championships, solidifying her status as a track and field legend.

De Vega’s story is one of perseverance, discipline and sheer talent. Her journey from a promising young athlete at the Palarong Pambansa to becoming Asia’s fastest woman is a testament to the importance of nurturing and recognizing young talent. She has inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams, showing that with hard work and determination, the heights of success are within reach.

Local inspiration

For Palarong Pambansa 2024, Cebu City is not only preparing its facilities and logistics but also embracing the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence that athletes like Lydia de Vega embody. The event is a celebration of athletic talent and a nod to the rich history of Filipino sports.

The grand athletes parade is on July 9, and the competition will be set from July 11 to 15. The various festivities will not only bring together the best young athletes from across the Philippines but also serve as a reminder of the incredible journeys that begin at the Palarong Pambansa.

In honoring Maria Lydia de Vega-Mercado’s legacy, Cebu City celebrates not just a sports icon, but also the enduring spirit of the Palarong Pambansa — a beacon of hope and opportunity for future generations of Filipino athletes.