Celebrating ‘Filipino-style’ pancakes, hotcakes with recipes from local food content creators

Filipinos express their love for pancakes through a unique interpretation: the beloved hotcakes.

Bright yellow and decadently buttery, Filipino-style hotcakes are a staple of childhood memories. The joy of asking mothers for hotcakes after church or school has become a cherished tradition, one that people often wish they could relive just once more.

This National Pancake Day on Sept. 26 is the perfect occasion to celebrate the beloved pancakes by treating oneself to some from a favorite suki. And for those feeling too cozy to go out, this article will explore Filipino content creators who share delicious hotcake recipes to try at home.

Abi Marquez

“Chewy, yellow and smothered in margarine,” Filipino food content creator Abi Marquez said in her TikTok video introduction to her hotcake recipe. She combined two whipped eggs, oil, optional vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt, using milk or a mixture of water and evaporated milk as the main liquid. Next, she added white sugar and flour, followed by baking powder, mixing the batter until it was smooth. “Don’t worry about over-mixing; they’re meant to be a little chewy.”

She then added a splash of yellow food coloring and, over medium heat in a lightly greased pan, dropped a tablespoon of batter for each hotcake. Finally, she spread margarine on top and sprinkled it with sugar.

Taste of Pinas

“This is one of the best classic nostalgic snacks from our childhood that takes us back in time,” said Taste of Pinas. She began by pouring half a kilo of all-purpose flour into a bowl, followed by half a cup of powdered milk, one cup of white sugar, two tablespoons of baking powder and half a teaspoon of salt. She gradually added 2¾ cups of water, two tablespoons of vegetable oil, and yellow food coloring, combining everything until it was well mixed. “This is the perfect consistency — neither too thick nor too runny,” the creator noted.

Over medium to low heat, she brushed the pan with margarine and started pouring the batter. The hotcakes were served warm, topped with extra margarine and sugar, ready to enjoy.

Ninong Ry

Ninong Ry calls it “Hotcake ni Manong,” a tasty tribute to the classic Filipino treat that brings back fond memories. He used two cups of all-purpose flour, two eggs, a pinch of salt and a little baking powder, whisking them together. Then, he added a teaspoon of baking powder and a splash of yellow food coloring, whisking again. Next, he mixed in about two tablespoons of white sugar and three tablespoons of melted margarine.

In a pan, he melted some margarine over low heat, poured in the batter and began flipping the hotcakes. After cooking, he brushed them with more margarine and sprinkled sugar on top. “It smells like my childhood,” he said.