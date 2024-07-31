Celebrating Spider-Man tribute to Marvel's beloved web-slinger day

Did you know that Spider-Man Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 1? Every year, fans of the web-slinging superhero unite to honor one of Marvel’s most iconic characters. This special day is all about celebrating the amazing adventures of Spider-Man, who first swung onto the scene in August 1962 in issue 15 of Marvel Comics’ “Amazing Fantasy.” The superhero character was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Spider-Man could’ve been Fly-Man

In a 1992 interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET), Lee recalled the origins of how he took inspiration from insects. “It may sound silly, but we were looking for a new superhero and I was wondering what to do next,” said Lee.

He explained that the most important aspect of a superhero is their superpower. With characters who were the strongest, like The Hulk, and others who could fly or become invisible, it seemed like all possible powers had been used. He was pondering what to do next when he saw a fly walking on the wall and thought about the potential of a person having the ability to walk on walls or cling to ceilings.

“I thought, ‘What do I call him?’ It seemed to me that ‘Fly-Man’ wasn’t good. ‘Insect-Man’ didn’t sound good. And ‘Mosquito-Man’ was awful. And then it hit me: ‘Spider-Man.’ And it was an epiphany,” said Lee. Ditko then designed Spider-Man’s costume. “Steve was just perfect for it, he got that feeling of the average guy who turned into a hero and still had problems,” said Lee in a 2000 interview on CNN’s Larry King Live.

Accidental hit

Lee worked as an assistant under Martin Goodman, the publisher who founded Timely Publication in 1931, which would later become Marvel Comics in 1961. When Lee presented Goodman with his idea, the latter was apprehensive, according to an article by the New York Daily News. Goodman said it was the worst idea he’d ever heard, arguing that calling a hero Spider-Man wouldn’t work because people hate spiders. He also thought making the hero a teenager was a mistake, as teenagers could only be sidekicks, and he believed that superheroes shouldn’t have problems.

Despite their boss’ disapproval, Lee and Ditko decided to feature Spider-Man on the cover of the 15th and final issue of “Amazing Fantasy.” Since the series was targeted at older readers and was already set for cancellation, Lee felt he had nothing to lose by showcasing the new superhero in this issue. A Washington Post article details Lee explaining what had happened: “We were set to do one last issue, and nobody cared what you put inside a book that was about to be killed. Again, it was just to get it out of my system.”

Huge success

In March 1963, The Amazing Spider-Man series was released, eventually becoming Marvel’s top-selling comic book series. According to data by Comic Vine — a website dedicated to documenting published comics — the “Spider-Man comic” series has sold approximately 387 million copies. Only Superman and Batman of DC Comics are ahead, selling approximately 600 million and 484 million copies, respectively.

Experts have noted how Spider-Man was the first teenage superhero who wasn’t a sidekick. This innovative approach resonated with many readers, particularly teenagers, who could relate to Peter Parker’s everyday struggles and superhero dilemmas. In 2002, “Spider-Man” starring Tobey Maguire broke opening weekend box office records.

“I feel like this character is so relatable and I identify with the struggles that he has,” Maguire told ET in 2002. “The theme of the movie is ‘with great power comes great responsibility’... And I think that can [resonate] for anybody who’s growing up and taking responsibility for their life and for their actions.”

Into the digital age

More than six decades later, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man continues to capture the hearts of fans worldwide. According to a February 2024 report published on Statista, Marvel’s Spider-Man adventure game series had sold more than 50 million copies from November 2020 to February 2024.

According to the report, Marvel’s Spider-Man, which was first released in 2018 for PlayStation 4, became one of the most popular titles for the console. The game later received a PS5 remaster and a follow-up titled Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Originally a PlayStation exclusive, it was released for PC in August 2022 as part of Sony’s efforts to expand their PC gaming offerings. S