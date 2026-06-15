Celebrating the men behind life’s greatest lessons

THIS Father's Day, Caja Kitchen Cebu is inviting families to celebrate the men who have shaped their lives through guidance, encouragement, and timeless life lessons.

Through its "Wisdom from Dad" campaign, Caja Kitchen Cebu shines a spotlight on the meaningful advice fathers pass on to their children -- words that often become guiding principles long after they are spoken.

The campaign encourages the community to reflect on the lessons that have influenced their lives while honoring the fathers who continue to inspire them every day.

As part of the celebration, guests can also enjoy specially curated Father's Day buffet offerings designed to bring families together over good food and meaningful conversations.

More than a meal, a celebration of family

Father's Day is a time to recognize the sacrifices, strength, and unwavering support that fathers provide throughout life's journey. Whether through simple words of encouragement or lessons learned over the years, fathers often leave behind a legacy that extends far beyond material gifts.

At Caja Kitchen Cebu, the occasion is an opportunity for families to reconnect, share stories, and create new memories around the dining table.

Father's Day Buffet Rates

Families may enjoy the following Father's Day buffet offerings:

June 19, 2026

Regular Dinner Buffet

P688 per person

June 20, 2026

Regular Dinner Buffet

P688 per person

June 21, 2026

Special Lunch and Dinner Buffet

P748 per person

The special buffet is available at both Caja Kitchen – North Reclamation and Caja Kitchen – Capitol Site.

Share dad's greatest wisdom

In line with the "Wisdom from Dad" campaign, Caja Kitchen Cebu is also encouraging guests to share the most memorable advice they have received from their fathers.

Whether it is a lesson about perseverance, kindness, family, or life itself, these words often become part of who we are. By sharing these stories, the campaign hopes to celebrate not only fathers, but also the lasting impact they leave on future generations.

Create meaningful moments this Father's Day

This June, families are invited to gather around the table and celebrate the fathers, grandfathers, mentors, and father figures who have helped shape their lives.

With comforting dishes, warm hospitality, and a meaningful Father's Day theme, Caja Kitchen Cebu offers the perfect setting to honor the wisdom, love, and guidance that fathers bring to every family.

For reservations and inquiries:

Caja Kitchen – North Reclamation

+63 32 230 6777

+63 917 624 1840

Caja Kitchen – Capitol Site

+63 32 505 3333

+63 917 624 1455

As families come together this June, Caja Kitchen Cebu welcomes guests to celebrate the occasion with meaningful conversations, cherished memories, and a feast worthy of the fathers who have helped shape their lives.

After all, some of life's most valuable lessons are best remembered around the table. (PR)