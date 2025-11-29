Celebrating the season of joy

Christmas carols filled the aisles during the musicale show, featuring choirs and singers who set a festive tone. Joselito “Jelo” Orense, president and chief operating officer of Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., delivered brief remarks highlighting the season’s themes of hope, love and gratitude.

The event also featured a “Box of Wishes” on the mall’s seventh floor, where shoppers wrote messages for loved ones on colorful Post-it notes. A free Christmas photo booth was available for families and friends, along with complimentary samples of spicy dried mangoes, banana chips, beverages and ice cream.

To cap the program, The Metro Stores held raffle draws, including the “Wish Upon a Car” raffle.

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Metro Stores brought the community together to welcome the season and reflect on its traditions. As the lights switched on and carols continued, attendees were reminded of the simple joys and connections that define the holidays. S