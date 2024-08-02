Celebrities honored at 40th PMPC Star Awards for Movies

Several Filipino actors and actresses were honored at the 40th PMPC Star Awards for Movies, held on July 21, 2024 at the Henry Lee Theater, Ateneo de Manila University. The event, organized by the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC), celebrates the achievements of films, filmmakers and artists in the local movie industry.

The night saw the continued success of the critically acclaimed film “Firefly,” a big winner at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) and the 2024 Manila International Film Festival (MIFF). The movie earned several accolades, including New Movie Actress of the Year for Ysabel Ortega, who portrayed Erika, a mysterious character who aids the protagonist in his quest to find the legendary island of fireflies.

Euwenn Mikael, who played Tonton, a young boy on a journey to discover the mystical island from his mother’s bedtime stories, was awarded Movie Child Performer of the Year. The film’s cinematographer, Neil Daza, was also recognized as the Movie Cinematographer of the Year.

Dustin Yu received the New Movie Actor of the Year award for his performance in the “Rage” episode of “Shake Rattle and Roll Extreme.”

Dingdong Dantes and Alden Richards both took home the Movie Actor of the Year award for their outstanding performances in the films “Rewind” and “Five Breakups and a Romance,” respectively. Gladys Reyes was honored as the Movie Supporting Actress of the Year for her role in the comedy film, “Here Comes the Groom.”

In a momentous part of the evening, legendary actors Nora Aunor, Christopher de Leon, Piolo Pascual and Vilma Santos were awarded the Dekada Awards. These honors were based on the number of acting awards each has won over the past 40 years of the Star Awards for Movies. De Leon, who accepted his award in person, expressed his deep gratitude, saying, “It’s an honor for me to be recognized for my work over several years, a decade or more.”

The PMPC Star Awards also presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to veteran actress Liza Lorena and top movie producer Vic del Rosario Jr. Lorena was honored with the Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award, while Del Rosario received the Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera Lifetime Achievement Award.

The night continued with more accolades, including a tie for the Best Actress award between Maricel Soriano, Santos and Aunor for their performances in the films “In His Mother’s Eyes,” “When I Met You in Tokyo” and “Pieta,” respectively. JC Santos and LA Santos were also recognized as Movie Supporting Actors of the Year for their roles in “Mallari” and “In His Mother’s Eyes.”

“Mallari” claimed additional accolades, winning Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year, Movie Editor of the Year, Movie Sound Engineer of the Year and Movie Theme Song of the Year.

The event also saw special recognition, with Dantes and Marian Rivera being named Takilya King and Queen for their film, “Rewind.” Richards and Julia Montes were celebrated as the Movie Loveteam of the Year for “Five Breakups and a Romance.” Among other special recognitions, Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. was honored as the Darling of the Press, Rivera was named Female Face of the Night and Richards received the title of Male Shining Personality of the Night.

The PMPC Star Awards for Movies continues to honor and celebrate the outstanding contributions of filmmakers, artists and the local movie industry, fostering appreciation for Filipino cinema.