Celebrities mark Holy Week with travel, work, reflection

WHILE some celebrities chose to stay home during Holy Week, others traveled locally and abroad.

Newlyweds Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles spent time in Thailand. However, they clarified that it was not their honeymoon, as they are scheduled to begin taping for Coco Martin’s “Sigabo” after Holy Week.

P-pop girl group BINI traveled to the United States for their performances at Coachella on April 10 and 17.

Some celebrities remained busy with work, including Alexa Ilacad, who continued filming “Miss Behave,” and former PBB housemate Jarren Garcia, who traveled to Japan for his first international trip as a MYX VJ.

Meanwhile, singer-actor Kyle Echarri remembered his late sister, who passed away on April 1, 2023, after being diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 12. / TRC