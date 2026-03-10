Celebrities rally behind Curtis after lawmaker remarks

SEVERAL celebrities expressed support for actress Anne Curtis following controversial remarks made by Quezon City 4th District Rep. Bong Suntay during a committee hearing.

Television host Amy Perez said she was disappointed by the lawmaker’s comments.

“I’m so disappointed, Mr. Representative. This isn’t about whether you’re Kakampink, DDS or Uniteam. The point is that a woman was disrespected in thought and in words,” Perez wrote.

Singer Ogie Alcasid also posted, “We stand with @annecurtissmith,” while comedian John “Sweet” Lapus wrote, “So disrespectful! My God! Don’t vote for him anymore!”

Actor Romnick Sarmenta also shared his reaction without directly naming Suntay.

“These… politicians. Everything is a joke — until you realize they are the joke. And they aren’t even funny. Not in the slightest,” Sarmenta said.

Suntay has since apologized, saying his comments were meant as a “fictitious situation.” One of his statements involved saying he became aroused after seeing the actress. / TRC