Celebrities react to rising fuel prices

KAPUSO actress Shaira Diaz expressed shock over the rising cost of fuel.

In a Facebook post, she showed a receipt amounting to P7,463.29 after a full tank.

“Ramdam na ramdam ko na ang #OilPriceHike! WOW! Dati nasa 3,700–4K lang ang full tank ko. Nabulaga ako!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Paolo Valenciano was surprised at how quickly his P3,000 diesel was consumed.

“No joke, nagpa-gas ako, 3K diesel. 30 seconds later, okay na daw,” he shared.

Actor Nikko Natividad also joked that he no longer has a budget for coffee.

“10K na ang full tank ng van ko. Wala nang budget pang cold brew venti at drive-thru,” he said. / TRC