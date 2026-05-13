Celebrities react to Sen. Bato’s viral footage

SEVERAL personalities from the entertainment industry reacted to the viral footage of Senator Ronald dela Rosa, also known as Bato dela Rosa, running inside the Senate building on Monday to allegedly avoid arrest by members of the National Bureau of Investigation.

This came after the International Criminal Court reportedly issued a warrant related to the drug war under the previous Duterte administration.

“Please reveal your Strava, sen,” actor Jake Ejercito joked in a social media post.

Strava is a fitness app that tracks running routes, although some netizens criticized the remark. Jake is the half-brother of Senators Jinggoy Estrada and JV Ejercito.

Meanwhile, actress Bela Padilla questioned why dela Rosa allegedly raised his voice at a female reporter who was only asking questions.

“Just saw the CCTV. We have a runner!!!” actress Agot Isidro also commented, adding that dela Rosa’s claim about his “nature” was unconvincing.

Director Erik Matti, in a Facebook post, jokingly asked who leaked the CCTV footage. “You people really have no respect for Tobats anymore!” he wrote. / TRC