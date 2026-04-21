Celebrities rumored to attend Bea Alonzo’s Spain wedding

ACTRESS Bea Alonzo remains tight-lipped about her upcoming wedding to Vincent Co, reportedly set in Spain on May 16, 2026.

Despite the silence, speculation is building over the guest list.

Names circulating online include Richard Gomez, Dimples Romana, Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Angelica Panganiban and Heart Evangelista.

Also reportedly included is Bayani Agbayani, who has family ties to Alonzo.

Members of her inner circle and management team, including industry figures such as Johnny Manahan and Charo Santos, are also said to be part of the entourage.

No official confirmation has been released as of writing. / TRC S