Celebrities speak out on Senate incident

THE entertainment industry reacted strongly to the reported gunfire incident inside the Senate building on Wednesday night, May 13, 2026.

“For now all we can do is watch and pray for our country. I hope our minds become clearer and that conscience prevails among everyone, especially those in high positions,” Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said in a Facebook post.

Kim Chiu also weighed in, saying: “Nothing like this would happen if the person claiming innocence would just surrender… is this really the senator you voted for, who promised to serve the country?”

Kapamilya broadcaster Zen Hernandez questioned why senators were asking assistance from the NBI when PNP officers were already assigned to secure the Senate.

Hernandez also found it unusual that the PNP was reportedly not allowed to enter the Senate following the shooting incident. Kapuso star Mikoy Morales also commented, questioning how and why the incident happened and who was behind it.

Meanwhile, Janine Gutierrez and Bianca Gonzalez praised journalists for fearlessly covering the breaking news. Amid the rise of fake news and online trolls, Bianca said that “news gathering and reporting is critical for citizens to stay informed and to know the truth.” / TRC S