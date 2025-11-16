Celebrities speak, show up for typhoon-stricken Filipinos

More and more Filipino celebrities are using their platforms for matters that affect ordinary people. Many public figures are stepping forward to help communities in crisis and to call out systemic failures that continue to cost lives.
This week, the nation’s attention was drawn once again to both corruption and disaster preparedness as super typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-Wong) struck Aurora on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, following closely on the heels of typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), which left Cebu reeling on Nov. 4.
Amid grief, frustration and calls for accountability, artists, public figures and pageant titleholders have been showing up.
Dionela
Singer-songwriter Dionela announced that he will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from his upcoming concerts to typhoon survivors.
“Today, I made a decision that God impressed upon my heart,” he said in a Facebook post. “I’ll be donating everything I earn from this concert to help the victims of the recent typhoon.”
He added that the concert, titled “The Grace Tour,” is grounded on what “grace truly means” in action.
BINI members
Aiah Arceta and Colet Vergara of BINI were seen personally buying supplies and repacking goods before distributing relief packs in Talisay City.
Aiah thanked volunteers who helped her pull off same-day purchasing and distribution:
“Thank you to everyone who helped. We wanted to move fast.”
KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde
Celebrity couple KZ and TJ donated P1 million to Angat Buhay for typhoon disaster response, with funds raised partly from supporters abroad.
Their management noted the donation reflects the generosity of Filipinos helping fellow Filipinos.
Binsoy Namoca
Pinoy Big Brother alumna Binsoy joined ground teams in Talisay City despite ongoing rains.
“That’s why I choose to help, not to show that I have more, but to show that I understand what it’s like to have less,” he said.
Kim Chiu
Cebuana actress Kim emphasized that severe flooding of this scale in Cebu was unprecedented and preventable. “I hope those in charge will do everything necessary so this doesn’t happen again,” she said. “So who should we blame now?”
Kim has a long track record of helping her home province, from donating construction materials after the Cebu earthquake to supporting local families after storms.
Ellen Adarna
Actress Ellen, who is based in Cebu, openly questioned how people continue to mingle with politicians and contractors tied to corruption.
“Cebu is so small — we know who the corrupt ones are. Cut ties with these mfs!!!”
She described how “quiet power” and bureaucratic obstruction are used to silence critics.
Liza Soberano
Liza expressed grief and outrage over the lives lost in a string of Instagram stories.
“Who is taking responsibility? Never forget P545 billion has gone into flood control projects for the past three years. Where is the infrastructure?”
Anne Curtis
Anne cited the successful Iloilo flood control project as an example of what accountability could achieve.
“Imagine if all the corruption money was put toward projects like this one in Iloilo.”
Joy Barcoma
During the Miss Earth 2025 Top 8 Q&A, Joy asked the audience to pause and remember Cebu.
“Filipinos deserve better lives. Filipinos deserve to be safe in their country.”
Sofia Andres
Cebu-based actress Sofia expressed solidarity with affected families.
“Mad because the people have done their part to prepare (food, emergency kits, meds & more) but the flood control projects, which could have saved us all from this situation, are clearly corrupted & it is evident!w.