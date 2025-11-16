Celebrities speak, show up for typhoon-stricken Filipinos

More and more Filipino celebrities are using their platforms for matters that affect ordinary people. Many public figures are stepping forward to help communities in crisis and to call out systemic failures that continue to cost lives.

This week, the nation’s attention was drawn once again to both corruption and disaster preparedness as super typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-Wong) struck Aurora on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, following closely on the heels of typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), which left Cebu reeling on Nov. 4.

Amid grief, frustration and calls for accountability, artists, public figures and pageant titleholders have been showing up.

Dionela