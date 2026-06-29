Celebrities spotted watching F4’s Philippine concert

The F4 “F Forever 1st World Tour” concert was successfully held on Saturday night, June 27, 2026, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Among the celebrities spotted watching and going full “fan mode” were Ellen Adarna, Melai Cantiveros, DJ Chacha and Michele Gumabao.

Ellen and Michele proudly shared their selfies with the Taiwanese group members Vic Zhou, Vanness Wu, Jerry Yan and their newest member, Ashin. The other original member, Ken Chu, was unable to join for personal reasons.

Melai could be seen singing along to F4’s songs, even tagging TV host Robi Domingo because she claimed he looks just like Vic. “Don’t mess with me. Robi D, this is you,” she joked.

Meanwhile, Michele expressed her excitement on her IG post, writing: “Just me, myself and them. Wow, I’m so happy.” The F4 members passed right in front of her and even held her hands. The volleyball star was thrilled to the max when Vic, Vanness and Ashin even made heart signs with her.

Ellen’s Instagram Stories were also packed with videos from the concert. One clip showed her getting a picture with Vanness backstage. She also revealed that Jerry maintained eye contact with her for a full 10 seconds.

F4 left the Philippines on Sunday, June 28, with immense gratitude for being able to return after 23 years, back when their hit TV series Meteor Garden first became a phenomenon. / TRC