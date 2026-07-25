Celebrities who eat only once a day

ONE of the most popular weight-loss approaches among celebrities today is the One Meal a Day (Omad) diet. It is a form of intermittent fasting, commonly following either a 16-hour fasting and 8-hour eating window (16:8) or a 14-hour fasting and 10-hour eating window (14:10).

However, just because it worked for them does not mean it is suitable for everyone. It is best to consult a doctor or qualified healthcare professional before starting any type of diet.

In line with Nutrition Month this July, here are some personalities who have shared their experiences with the Omad diet and achieved positive results.

Piolo Pascual, 49

Omad is nothing new for Piolo Pascual, who has been following the diet for about a decade. In an interview with Bandera.com, he said, “I do Omad (one meal a day) on some days. One big meal. I don’t eat in the morning. I just eat late. I don’t limit myself. When I eat, I just eat.” Piolo is also known for his dedication to fitness.

Cesar Montano, 64

Cesar Montano also eats only once a day, usually after noon. His meals often consist of black rice, fish, vegetables, and only occasional servings of meat. “Processed food is not allowed in our house. I also don’t eat junk food, chocolates, or anything with white sugar,” he shared. According to Cesar, he still does not take any maintenance medication at his age.

Grace Tanfelix, 59

In a Facebook video, food vlogger Mommy Grace shared that she went from 110 pounds to 99 pounds. “I practiced 16-hour fasting. Sometimes I skip lunch, sometimes I skip dinner. I just drink water,” said the mother of actor Miguel Tanfelix.

Ruffa Gutierrez, 52

Ruffa Gutierrez credited her slimmer figure to maintaining a healthy diet. “I eat the same thing every day like fish, protein, steak, vegetables and shirataki rice. And I eat only once a day,” she said in a post shared by the Pinoy Publiko Facebook page. She also emphasized, “Water’s the healthiest. You really just need discipline.”

JM de Guzman, 37

In an Instagram post in March, JM de Guzman shared that he follows the Omad diet because it gives his body time to recover and repair. “Lost 16 lbs in four months. Target weight 160. Three-day fasts twice a month, then Omad. Now it’s time to work out,” he wrote.

Connie Sison, 50

Kapuso newscaster Connie Sison revealed that hormonal issues made it difficult for her to lose weight. However, she said that combining the Omad diet with regular exercise helped her slim down. “Consistency is the key,” she said on Pinoy MD. She also advised viewers to consult a healthcare or medical professional before trying the Omad diet. / TRC S