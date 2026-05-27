Celebrities who survived breast cancer

Dr. Vicki Belo was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2016. She sought treatment in Europe, where she was reportedly told she had only two years to live. Doctors in New York also gave her a 50/50 chance of survival. “The number one secret is my daughter Scarlet. I wanna be with her. I don’t wanna leave her so young. I kept praying, ‘Lord, please give me time,’” Belo said in an interview with Korina Sanchez in 2022.

Cesca Litton, 43

Former TV personality Cesca Litton was diagnosed in 2024 but only shared her condition publicly last year through Instagram. According to Cesca, “Early detection is the key.” On her birthday last Jan. 7, she posted a photo with the caption, “Made it to 43,” while her socks carried the words: “Dear cancer, you picked the wrong (girl).”

Timmy Cruz, 59

The OPM singer and actress lost one of her breasts due to breast cancer in 2016. “Even if the cancer was very small, I decided to remove one of my breasts. But it’s okay, I have an implant, just so you know,” Timmy said in her 2023 interview with Pep.ph. Through her strong faith in God, the ’80s “Boy” hitmaker has now been cancer-free for 10 years.

Bibeth Orteza, 72

The actress, writer and director was diagnosed with stage 3-C breast cancer in 2004. However, in an article by the “I Can Serve Foundation,” Bibeth shared: “I didn’t see cancer as a death sentence, but something like getting a front row ticket to the first night of my wake.” She added that she was never afraid because she knew God was with her throughout the journey.

Daiana Menezes, 38

Brazilian actress and former Eat Bulaga host Daiana Menezes is also a cancer survivor. In 2018, she was reportedly given only two years to live. She did not undergo chemotherapy but instead had a lumpectomy surgery. In a vlog, she shared that the pain felt twice as heavy because she lost her four-month-old pregnancy after it was affected by her treatment.

Maritoni Fernandez, 57

Actress Maritoni Fernandez was diagnosed with stage 2A breast cancer in 2001 after giving birth to Lexi. In an interview with Toni Gonzaga, she shared that doctors removed the lump in her breast and that she underwent chemotherapy. Since then, Maritoni has remained cancer-free. Her Instagram posts often show her maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. / TRC S