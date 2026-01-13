Celebrity couples deny blind item rumors

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes laughed off claims that they are the “power couple” mentioned in a blind item involving marital problems allegedly caused by the husband being a womanizer.

“Ate, jusme. What are these blind items?” Rivera joked when asked about the rumor.

Luis Manzano also denied that he and wife Jessy Mendiola were the couple being referred to.

“I was just sleeping. It wasn’t us,” Manzano said in response to the blind item.

Meanwhile, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez have not issued a statement regarding the issue. However, the couple has previously dismissed similar rumors as baseless and fake news. / TRC S