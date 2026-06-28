Celeste Cortesi’s boyfriend breaks silence, avoids breakup rumors

aTech entrepreneur Jonathan Sterling, the boyfriend of beauty queen Celeste Cortesi, returned to social media with an Instagram Story on June 23, 2026.

Sterling said one of the reasons he decided to come back online was because of the controversies surrounding his relationship with Cortesi, who is currently pregnant with their first child.

Joking about speculation surrounding his wealth, he wrote:

“To correct the record: I am NOT a millionaire. I’m a billionaire.”

However, he did not address rumors that he and Cortesi had already broken up or explain why actress Bianca Manalo had been dragged into the breakup speculation.

Instead, Sterling teased an upcoming documentary series, saying:

“But seriously, if you want the full story, watch ‘Celeste Unscripted’ when it comes out later this year.”

“Celeste Unscripted” is an eight-part documentary series about the life of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. / TRC S