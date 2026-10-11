Celine Dion falls onstage during Paris concert

CANADIAN singer Celine Dion, 58, fell onstage after tripping during a performance.

The incident happened while she was performing at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, Paris, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

According to People, Dion lost her balance after her heels caught the hem of her trousers.

Fortunately, she was unharmed and quickly got back on her feet while singing her 1998 song “Dans un autre monde.”

Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in December 2022, a neurological disorder that affects the muscles.

After changing outfits, she performed her 1995 classic “Pour que tu m’aimes encore.” However, she admitted that she had forgotten the lyrics, prompting the audience to sing along with her.

“Thank goodness you’re here. It made my heart swell. It touched me so deeply,” the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker said in French. / TRC S