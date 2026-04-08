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Celine Dion to return to the stage

Celine Dion to return to the stage
Photo from Celine Dion Facebook page
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CELINE Dion has announced her return to the stage, four years after revealing she had been diagnosed with a rare, incurable condition that affected her singing voice and mobility.

The global superstar is set to perform a 10-night residency at the Paris La Défense Arena in September and October, marking a major comeback.

The announcement coincided with her 58th birthday, with Dion describing the return as “the best gift of my life” in a message shared on Instagram.

Known for hits such as “My Heart Will Go On” and “Because You Loved Me,” her comeback has been met with excitement from fans worldwide. (NPG)

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