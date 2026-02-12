Celis flaunts new vehicle

Comedienne-actress Kiray Celis proudly showed off her newly purchased Land Cruiser, which has a market price of around P5.7 million.

On Instagram, Kiray and her husband, Stephan Estopia, posed beside their new high-end vehicle, both beaming with pride.

“Yung nagka-Land Cruiser kayo dahil sa pagtitinda online. Sa operation yung asawa ko, ako sa posting at live selling. Pangarap noon, nasa’yo na ngayon. Grabe!” she wrote.

Kiray shared that she now earns more from her online business than from showbiz, claiming that her sales can reach as much as P1 million per day. / TRC