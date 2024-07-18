Cell tower in Bulacao poses ‘no danger’

THE Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure being built inside St. Jude Acres Subdivision in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City poses no threat to residents.

This was what Rajit Kumar, site acquisition head of iSon Tower which is implementing the project, told members of the City Council during an executive session on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Residents were concerned about potential health risks, such as radiation, and safety threats during natural calamities like typhoons or earthquakes, given the tower’s proximity to houses.

They also raised issues regarding construction permits during the session

Work on the cell tower stopped after the Office of the Building Office (OBO) suspended its building permit last June 28.

Kumar pointed out that the City Planning and Development Office approved the locational clearance for the tower last Feb. 23 after they submitted the necessary requirements like the barangay clearance, CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines) certification, lot documents, the vicinity map and architectural plans, among others.

He said the OBO also approved the tower’s building permit last March 1.

Before issuing a permit, the OBO requires, among others, a locational clearance, a certificate of final electrical inspection; a barangay clearance; a fire clearance and a homeowner’s clearance.

Incomplete

However, Emmanuel Quizon, an OBO representative, said iSon did not provide the homeowners’ consent. Instead, the firm submitted an affidavit stating that there are no homeowners associations in the area since St. Jude Acres does not have a duly registered one.

Kumar said five residents living within the 15-meter radius of the tower signed a consent form.

But the signatories later asked for their signatures to be disregarded due to lack of orientation and because there were only five of them.

Meanwhile, Bulacao Barangay Captain Junah Abellanosa explained to the council that she approved the barangay clearance for Nancy Yu, the owner of the lot where the tower is being built, last Dec. 1, or two days after she assumed her position.

She said that during her orientation, she was instructed to issue barangay clearances as long as necessary papers were provided. She said Yu presented a lot title.

During the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, he ordered to fast-track the process for the construction of cell towers to boost the telecommunication companies’ cellular and internet services.

He also shorted the application process to 16 days and cut down the required permits to make it easier for telecommunication companies to comply. / LEANDER BALDOS, VSU INTERN