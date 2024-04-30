Cellphone technician nabbed for shabu in Negros Oriental

A cellphone technician who was on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA 7) regional target list was arrested in a buy-bust carried out by narcotics agents at around 1:48 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Barangay Calasgaan, Bais City, Negros Oriental.

The suspect was identified as Michael Angelo Cornelio Camancho, 33, of Barangay 2, Bais City.

Seized from him were 5.08 grams of suspected shabu valued at around P34,544, buy-bust money, a cellphone and drug paraphernalia.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, said they monitored Camancho for three weeks in order to verify information about his involvement in illegal drug activity before his arrest.

According to reports, Camancho could get rid of 60 grams of illegal substance per week. (AYB, TPT)