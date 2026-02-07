Celtics shake off slow start to beat Heat

THE Boston Celtics erased a 22-point deficit to topple the visiting Miami Heat, 98-96, in the National Basketball Association (NBA) game at the TD Garden on Feb. 7, 2026 (PH time)

Guard Jaylen Brown poured in 29 points while Payton Pritchard added 24 as the Boston Celtics went on to win five straight game and improved to 33-18 (win-loss) card.

Derrick White chimed in 21 points, including a crucial 3-pointer that gave the Celtics a 98-96 lead with 1:31 left in the game, while Nikola Vucevic contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds in his Boston debut after a trade from Chicago earlier in the week.

Miami had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final seconds, but Davion Mitchell’s 3-pointer from the corner missed with 2.7 seconds remaining. A scramble for the rebound ended with Miami knocking the ball out of bounds, allowing Boston to run out the clock.

Andrew Wiggins spearheaded Miami with 26 points, while Norman Powell returned from a brief absence to score 24. Miami’s Pelle Larsson left in the second quarter with a right elbow contusion and did not return.

The Heat jumped out to a 9-0 start and led by as many as 19 in the opening quarter. Boston struggled from the field early, shooting just 6-of-24 overall and 1-of-10 from beyond the arc, trailing 29-15 after the first 12 minutes. Miami pushed its advantage to 22 points late in the second quarter, taking a 59-38 lead into halftime.

Boston stormed back in the third quarter, outscoring Miami 36-15 to tie the game at 74 heading into the final period. The Celtics took their first lead when White made two free throws with 9.1 seconds left in the third, breaking a 72-72 deadlock. / RSC