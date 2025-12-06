Celtics slay depleted rival Lakers

THE iconic Boston Celtics– Los Angeles Lakers rivalry lit up the hardwood once again, though this latest showdown was without some of the marquee names that usually define it.

Boston Celtics overpowered the Los Angeles Lakers, 126-105, at the TD Garden, in the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 (PH time).

Jaylen Brown poured in 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead a balanced Boston attack with six players scoring in double figures.

Derrick White fired 19 points, rookie Jordan Walsh chipped in 17 points, and Payton Pritchard pitched in 15 markers in a game that felt like a showcase of Boston’s depth versus the Lakers’ depleted rotation.

Walsh continued his scorching stretch, now hitting 18 of his last 19 shots across three games — an efficiency spike that added extra sting to Boston’s offensive barrage.

The Lakers entered the rivalry game shorthanded, missing Luka Dončić, the league’s leading scorer, along with LeBron James and Marcus Smart.

Without their stars, Los Angeles leaned heavily on Austin Reaves, who dropped 36 points to keep the purple and gold competitive. Gabe Vincent added 18, while Deandre Ayton grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Boston has now won nine of its last 11 games, rising at 5th spot in the Eastern Conference team standings with 14-9 (win-loss card) while the Lakers remain at third spot in the West with 16-6 slate. / RSC