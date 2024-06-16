Celtics take season’s worth of lessons into Game 5

REIGNING champion CS4 got its title defense off to a rousing start last March 16, 2024, when it beat Davies Paints, 73-60, in the Architects + Engineers 7th Corporate Cup at the University of San Carlos gym in Cebu City.

CS4 did not take long to impose its will upon its opponents as it opened up a 20-11 lead after the first and extended it to 14, 39-25, at halftime. From there, CS4 kept the pressure on and stayed in front until the end.

Explosive guard Kyle Esbra had 22 points to lead CS4 in scoring. Garrick Bande added 11 markers, three boards, two assists, and two steals, while Jesriel Pino nearly had a double-double of 10 points and nine rebounds.

On the other hand, EGS rallied to nip Fenestram, 65-62. Trailing by nine, 53-42, heading to the fourth period, EGS mounted a furious comeback down the stretch to come up with the thrilling win.

Ralph Labora and Wilson Villanueva scored 10 points each for EGS.

Lastly, Sparko downed Island Premium Paints, 58-51. Rozien Rivera scored 13 points to push Sparko to their season-opening victory. / AP